Tech Tidbits From Around NH

The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems a $2.68 billion contract for the purchase of thousands of additional APKWS laser-guided rockets, which “provide warfighters with the unique ability to precisely engage targets without excessive force, reducing the risk to nearby forces, civilians and assets,” said Marc Casseres, director of Precision Guidance and Sensing Solutions at BAE. To meet the growing demand, the company said it has ramped up production at its facilities in Hudson, NH, and Austin, Texas.

Manchester-based RCD Components, a manufacturer of resistors, capacitors, coils and delay lines for the commercial, military and aerospace industries, has been acquired by Gowanda Components Group, a Gowanda, N.Y.-based electronic components manufacturer. No dollar value of the transaction was announced. RCD’s main facility is in Manchester with support facilities in the Caribbean and Asia. Charlie Newdorf, president of Touchstone Business Strategies, Manchester, acted as advisor to RCD on in the transaction.

Medical device manufacturer Foxx Life Sciences of Salem has achieved ISO 13485 certification for the ninth consecutive year. ISO 13485 is an internationally agreed standard that sets out requirements for a quality management system specifically for the medical devices industry. “Foxx Life Sciences has had a focus on quality and innovation from day one. 2019 has been an amazing year and I am so proud of our great employees, the product line we carry and the culture we have built,” said CEO Thomas Taylor.

Merrimack-based IT firm Connection has declared a special cash dividend of 32 cents per share payable on Jan. 10, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 27 2019. The total amount of the special dividend payment will be approximately $8.4 million based on the current number of shares outstanding, the company said. The company recently reported a 38.9% jump in net income for the nine months ending Sept. 30.

The inclusion of provisions to bolster engineering and cold weather research at the U.S. Army Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory in Hanover has been included in government funding legislation, a move hailed by U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, and U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-2nd Dist. The two lawmakers authored and supported the provisions for nearly $18 million in infrastructure improvements at the lab, as well as cold weather research projects in partnership with Dartmouth College and the University of New Hampshire.





